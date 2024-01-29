Five Bangladeshi nationals and their guide, who were about to board a train, were arrested from Agartala station on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a GRP team detained six persons for suspicious movement at the station around 1.30 pm, police added.

"After preliminary interrogation, it was found that five out of six were from Bangladesh and could not show any valid documents. They were arrested from the station itself, officer-in-charge (OC), of GRP station, Sanjit Sen, said. He said Roming Rashid Khan, a man from Maharashtra, who was guiding the five Bangladeshi nationals, was also taken into custody.



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"Roming said he has a garment business in Maharashtra and was planning to take all the five Bangladeshi nationals to his place as labourers. We will interrogate him to ascertain if any local tout is also involved," he said.

Earlier this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that it had handed over a Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) who had inadvertently crossed the International border.

BSF Meghalaya said that Bangladeshi National had entered territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10.

The official media handle of BSF Meghalaya took to Twitter and said, "As a goodwill gesture, 43 Batallion BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national of unsound mind to Border Guard Bangladesh who inadvertently crossed International boundary and entered Indian territory in the area of South Garo Hills on June 10, 2023.”