In the early hours of February 25, the Tripura Police arrested five individuals and confiscated 175 kgs of cannabis from Matambari village in the Sepahijala district.

According to police sources, the raid was carried out in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

"We received a tip-off about the cannabis consignment. Subsequently, we joined forces with the BSF, and around 50 personnel participated in the operation. The raid was conducted at the residence of Sukant Pal in Matambari village, where the suspects were found engaged in the illegal production of dry cannabis packets in the backyard. Following police orders, the suspects were swiftly apprehended as they attempted to evade arrest," stated the police.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sukanta Pal (27), Bhabatosh Sutradhar (55), Abul Kashem (40), Mirjahan Mia (34), and Zainal Abdin (39), have been taken into custody.