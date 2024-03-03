In a significant crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Tripura Police apprehended four women and one man of Bihar while attempting to smuggling 20 kgs of ganja through a passenger bus in Bagbasa under North District.

Tripura’s North Distirct shares interstate boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

The operation took place on Sunday morning near a petrol pump under Bagbasa police station, following a tip-off.

Police Sources said that, acting swiftly on the intelligence, Police personnel intercepted a bus bearing the registration number of Assam.

“Upon inspection, the police discovered 22 packets containing a total of 20 kg of ganja hidden among the belongings of the passengers. The arrested individuals were identified as Rajeev Prasad (30), Meena Devi (40), Shakila Devi (42), Viva Devi (22), and Pooja Devi (20). All are hail from Bihar”, said Dharmanagar sub-divisional police officer Debashish Saha.

According to SDPO Saha, all of them have arrived in Dharmanagar by train from Agartala earlier on Sunday, intending to travel to Silchar. The estimated black market value of the seized ganja is Rs 4 lakh.

“A case has been registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, section number 2/2024 Bagbasa police station. The arrested individuals produced before the Dharmanagar District Court”, he added.