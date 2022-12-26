Tripura Police along with Assam Rifles jawan on December 26 seized a huge cache of cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh from Jirania under the West District of the state.

Speaking with the reporters, the officer-in-Charge of Jirania police station, Naru Gopal Deb said that they had prior information that two vehicles carrying cannabis were coming towards the National Institute of Technology in Agartala under Jirania Police station this morning.

“ Based on a tip-off, Tripura Police personnel and jawans of Assam Rifles stopped two vehicles heading towards the National Institute of Technology. After searching the vehicle the police seized 18 packets of cannabis which is around 180 kg and the market value would be around Rs 9 lakh," he said.

He said that police have also arrested five people including a woman during the raid.

The accused have been identified as Sahidul Hassan (23), Hossain Mia (21), Kulsum Bibi (36), Md Jakaria (20) and Ajay Biswas (23).

Naru Gopal Deb said that the five arrested accused will be kept under judicial custody till January 3, 2023, since the court is on winter vacation.

Earlier on December 16, Tripura Police had arrested four persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh from the Teliamura sub-division under the Khowai district.

Police seized the drugs on December 16 near Hawai Bari Naka Point under Teliamura police station.

Teliamura police station Sub-Inspector Ranabrata Ghosh said that after receiving a tip-off police raided an auto-rickshaw carrying packet of cannabis that was coming from Agartala towards Teliamura along the Assam-Agartala national highway.