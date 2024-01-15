Five extremists from banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) PD group has surrendered before the Tripura Police with arms in Agartala after they crossed the Bangladesh border on Monday.

In a press release Tripura Police said that five NLFT (PD group) extremists namely Netajoy Reang@ Naising(33), Mohonda Reang @ Salthang(36), Sukumar Reang @Sinai (27), Kiranjit Reang @ Berem(20) and Bishnuram Reang @ Baikang(26) who all are from North District of Tripura have surrendered.

"They have choose to renounce the path of bloodshed crossed over to the side to India from their hideout in Bangladesh to join the main stream of life and surrendered before Tripura Police in front of Shri Krishnendu Chakravertty. DIGP(Intelligence) at SB Head Quarters Agartala", he said.

The Police further revealed that they have surrendered with one Chinese Pistol, two Chinese made rifles, 17 live rounds, 70 mm short gun shell- 10(ten), Walkie-talkie with charging port, 770 taka Bangladeshi currency, two Bangladeshi mobile sim card, five Extortion notice, five Extortion receipts.

"This group of NLFT(PD) has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh. Since January 2023, large number of NLFT cadres surrendered before security forces. So far, 26 active members of NLFT surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces. During the period, 8 cadres of NLFT have been arrested by Tripura Police. With the surrender of 05(five) cadres toady, Tripura has further advanced towards making the state insurgency free. It is a significant achievement for Tripura Police as far as militancy is concerned. Due to such efforts of State Police, remaining fractions of NLFT is further finding it difficult to exist and operate", said the Tripura Police.