In a touching display of empathy and compassion, five-year-old Ansuya Ghosh, a student of Shishu Bihar School, has won the hearts of many with her selfless act of kindness as she voluntarily donated her long hair to a cancer-stricken woman, offering a glimmer of hope in the midst of a challenging battle.

The recipient, 50-year-old Sanghamitra Shaligram, currently undergoing treatment at Nagpur National Cancer Institute, had lost her hair due to chemotherapy. Her plea for a hair transplant reached a social organization in Bangalore, which swiftly contacted Animesh Ghosh, a resident of Baradowali, Agartala, and Ansuya's parent. Recognizing the potential to make a difference, Ansuya's family made the heartfelt decision to donate her hair.



Also Read: Arunachal: Papum Pare, East Siang districts have highest cervical cancer cases, says Health Minister

With the support of her parents, Ansuya's hair was cut and sent to Sanghamitra, a gesture that speaks volumes about the power of compassion and unity in the face of adversity.

Her mother Sima Chakma, a teacher by profession, expressed her immense pride in her daughter's initiative and encouraged others to stand by those battling cancer.

This heartwarming act of generosity from little Ansuya Ghosh has resonated deeply with people from all walks of life, silently conveying the profound impact small gestures of kindness can have on individuals and society as a whole.