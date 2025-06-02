The flood situation in Tripura has started improving as no heavy rainfall has been recorded in the state, and the majority of rivers are flowing below the critical level.



State Project Officer, Disaster Management, Sarat Kumar Das, told India Today NE that the flood situation has started improving as no heavy rainfall has been recorded.



“Last night, some more relief camps were opened and some more people have come as flood water entered their houses, which created a mess. So, for sleep and food, they have taken shelter in the relief houses. Now, the situation has started improving and we are expecting that by tomorrow it will improve more,” he said.



Meanwhile, a report from Disaster Management said that the active monsoon conditions, coupled with significant moisture incursion, have led to widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura on 31st May, 1st, and 2nd June.

IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over Khowai, West, and South Tripura districts of Tripura, and a Yellow Alert has been issued for the remaining five districts up to tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM.



“Relief camps have been activated with food, medical aid, and basic facilities for all displaced persons. As of today, a total of 66 relief camps are operational with 2,926 families comprising 10,813 inmates. A total of 50 relief camps are opened in West Tripura district, wherein 2,352 families are sheltered.



He said that 219 houses including one fully, 104 severely, and 124 partly damaged, primarily in Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, and North Tripura districts,” the report said.



It stated that the damage assessment is ongoing. The water level in the Howrah river at Agartala has reduced considerably in the last 24 hours and is now below the critical level.



“The situation is under close watch and being reviewed at the highest level,” he added.