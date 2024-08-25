The flood situation in Tripura is beginning to improve, however the disaster that hit the state on August 19 has affected 1.17 lakh people, damaged 20,289 houses. The death toll has hit 26.

According to a press statement by Relief, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Department, 525 relief camps are currently operational by the District Administration, providing shelter to over 1.17 lakh persons in the state.

It also said the water level of rivers in Tripura has remained inflated significantly, due to very heavy and continuous rainfall during the period 19-24 August.

“Water level of Gomati River at Sonamura is still above the danger level. There was comparatively less rainfall in last two days. In last 24 hours, the State has received highest rainfall of 42.5mm at Bodhjungnagar in Agartala. The situation is being closely monitored at the highest level by the Chief Minister”, it said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also held an all-party meeting with the heads of various political parties in the state, wherein the leaders assured to cooperate in combating this unprecedented disaster.

As per reports, 3 teams of State Disaster Response Force (TSR) and 2 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in rescue operations in three districts as of August 25, Sunday.

“About 500 volunteers of Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra are continued to be engaged in relief and rescue operations. Till date, food packets to 27,000 approx. have been sent for distribution in Gomati and South Tripura Districts. As of today, 525 relief camps are operational by the District Administration, providing shelter to over 1.17 lakh persons in the State. The District Administration is continuing to provide necessary emergency relief, including food, drinking water, medical help etc. in relief camps”, the report said.

It said that till date, 26 persons have lost lives, 2 injured and 2 persons are reported to be missing.

“Preliminary reports suggest extensive damages to physical infrastructure like roads, buildings, power lines, embankments, and agriculture crops, houses, livestock, among others. As per preliminary estimates, 20,289 houses are damaged including 1,610 fully damaged, 1,633 severely damaged and 17,046 partly damaged houses. The disrupted portion of NH - 08 in Atharamura Hills range where the wide cracks were developed due to incessant rains and landslides, is now operational for light vehicles from today”, it said.

The report said that a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, was held on August 24 under the Chairmanship the Chief Secretary Tripura.

The meeting was attended by the Director, General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, and Secretaries and senior officials of various Departments.

The Executive Committee reviewed in detail, the current floods situation, took stock of preliminary damage assessment and deliberated on the plan for immediate and long-term relief & restoration measures. The State Government will continue to work very hard in close coordination with various state departments and central agencies to mitigate impact of disaster on citizens.

“As per the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur today and heavy rainfall tomorrow in some parts of the State. There is a Red Alert for today in South Tripura District and orange alert in Dhalai and Gomati Districts, so Administration advises caution to the citizens”, it added.