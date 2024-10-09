Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha party and royal scion of Tripura, announced plans to visit four villages in the South District affected by recent devastating floods. The visit aims to provide financial assistance to families who lost loved ones in the disaster.

Debbarma shared his intentions on social media platform X, stating he would personally deliver relief funds of Rs 50,000 to each affected family. The politician emphasised his commitment to supporting the flood victims, asserting that while others may have forgotten, he has not.

"Some people may have forgotten I will not! Hope to see my dear warriors there as well helping the families (s.i.c),” he said.

The planned tour includes stops in Devipur, Santirbazar, Jashmura Reang Para, and Rajnagar. These areas were significantly impacted by the August floods, which caused widespread damage and loss of life across the region.