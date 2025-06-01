The Tripura government has opened 60 relief camps, sheltering around 10,600 inmates from 2,800 families, after floods hit the state due to incessant rainfall.



Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that, as per the press release issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala Centre, active monsoon conditions coupled with significant moisture incursion have led to widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura on 31st May and 1st June.



“In light of the prevailing and forecasted weather conditions, a Red Alert has been issued to all districts, indicating a high likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some places for today and tomorrow. The Honourable Chief Minister is regularly reviewing the situation. The Revenue Secretary is in touch with all the District Magistrates (DMs), who have taken all possible preparatory measures to tackle any situation,” he said.



He added that in the last 24 hours, Agartala received 140 mm of rainfall, while Kailashahar in Unakoti district recorded 192.2 mm.



The official further informed that a total of 14 rescue teams have been deployed at various locations in West Tripura and Unakoti districts.



In West Tripura, 11 rescue teams have been deployed, including 2 from NDRF, 3 from SDRF, 1 each from Assam Rifles, Fire & Emergency Services, 4 from Civil Defence, Aapda Mitra, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and others in Unakoti district.

Officials stated that a total of 60 relief camps—48 in West Tripura, 3 in Khowai, 3 in Unakoti, and 6 in North Tripura—have been opened across the affected districts, sheltering around 2,800 families and approximately 10,600 inmates.

“Several roads were temporarily blocked due to fallen trees and landslides in North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and West Tripura districts. Swift action by community volunteers, SDRF, Forest Department, PWD, and Quick Response Teams led to the clearance of many routes. The teams are continuing their services as and when required,” he added.



Brijesh said that, according to preliminary reports, a total of 201 houses were damaged, including 92 houses severely and 109 houses partly, primarily in Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, and North Tripura districts. A detailed damage assessment is underway.



“The Howrah River level at Agartala was 10.91 meters at 5 PM, which is above the danger level. However, it has remained stagnant since morning and has now started to show a receding trend over the last hour. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels to take necessary preventive measures. There are 17 pump houses in Agartala draining stormwater into the Howrah and Katakhal rivers. Yesterday, high precipitation was recorded within just two hours, resulting in temporary water stagnation, but it generally resolves within 2–3 hours. The State Government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens and is actively coordinating with all departments for relief, restoration, and risk reduction,” he added.