Due to incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours in Tripura, seven persons died, two missing while around 5607 persons have taken shelter in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the present scenario, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue Department on Tuesday said that due to incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours water levels of rivers in Tripura have inflated significantly leading to flooding in many areas.

He said that a significantly high level of rainfall occurred in Bagafa (375.8mm) and Belonia(324.4mm) South Tripura District and Amarpur (307.1mm) of Gomati in the last 24 hours.

“As a result, South Tripura & Gomati have been badly affected. Four rivers namely Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri and Khowai are flowing above the danger level as at 4.00 pm”, said the official.



He said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has been taking stock of the flood situation on a regular basis from New Delhi and he will also be taking a review meeting on the flood situation today in the evening on his return from New Delhi.

“The District Administration has opened a total of 183 relief camps for providing shelter to 5607 affected families in the State. Out of which, 24 relief camps are in West Tripura District, 68 relief camps in Gomati District, 30 relief camps in South Tripura District and 39 relief camps in Khowai District have been opened. Rest camps are in the remaining four districts”, said Brijesh.

The official said that the District and Sub-Divisional administrations is providing necessary facilities, including food, drinking water, medical etc. in these relief camps.

The situation is been closely monitored by respective DM’s at the district level and Secretary (RR & DM) and the Chief Secretary at the state level.

“The SDMs and officers from line departments namely RD ( BDOs), Water resources, Power, PWD, Forest, Police, Fire Service & Paramilitary Forces are working round the clock to mitigate the impact of floods & provide relief & rescue operations to affected families. The Heavy and extreme rainfall has triggered landslides in many areas. Road blockades due to fallen trees have happened in many places. The same are being removed on a regular basis.

There are reports of damage to houses and livestock. The field assessments for the same have started and will be completed soon. Thereafter relief will be provided to affected families”, he told reporters.

He further said that 7 persons including one in Khowai, 5 in the South and another one in the Gomati district have lost their lives due to landslides and drowning.

“Further, 2 people are missing, one each in Gomati and Khowai District. More than 200 teams of SDRF (TSR), NDRF, Civil Defence Volunteers, Aapda Mitra Volunteers, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest, TSECL, PWD (WR), PWD (R&B), Agriculture and other line departments are deployed in the field and are carrying out relief and rescue operations as per the local needs and flood situation”, he said.

As per the IMD forecast, due to the active monsoon, there will be light to moderate rainfall over all districts of Tripura for the next two days.

IMD has issued a red alert for South Tripura and an orange alert for the rest of the state.