Tripura, which has been experiencing severe flooding since August 19, has sustained damages estimated at approximately Rs 5,000 crore. Around 1.28 lakh people are seeking shelter, and the death toll has reached 24. Additionally, cases of diarrhea and other waterborne diseases have also been reported.

Addressing a press conference on August 23, Tripura Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that Tripura has been experiencing severe flood-like conditions, with the Gomati, South, Unakoti, and West districts being heavily affected.

“However, in the last 24 hours, there has been comparatively less rainfall. Chief Minister Manik Saha is personally monitoring the situation and conducted an aerial survey. The water level in the state is now flowing below the danger level, except for the Gomati River in Sonamura under Sepahijala district,” he added.

The Secretary further informed that 558 relief camps have been opened, where 1.28 lakh people have taken shelter.

“Many people are still in the shelter camps. We are providing medical care, food, and other essential items at every camp. We have recorded 24 deaths, apart from 2 injuries and 2 missing persons. The deaths reported are 2 in Gomati, 15 in South, 2 in West, 3 in Sepahijala, and one each in Unakoti and Khowai districts,” said the official.

He further informed that extensive damage has occurred, especially to roads, power infrastructure, agriculture, livestock, and other areas.

“We have started the assessment. According to the preliminary report, the damage is estimated to be approximately Rs 5000 crore. Rescue operations in Gomati District and South District are still underway,” Brijesh told reporters.

He also mentioned that the state currently has six NDRF and six SDRF teams conducting rescue operations, along with helicopter services. Over 11,000 food packets have also been dispatched to flood victims.

“As per the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected. In the next 3 to 4 days, there are chances of heavy rain, and we are prepared with 12 NDRF teams and 32 SDRF teams. We are ready,” he said.

Meanwhile, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte said that National Highway 08 has developed a 75-meter crack, leading to restrictions on heavy vehicle movement, with diversions in place, especially for food and fuel trucks.

“Another highway has been affected by a 1.2 km landslide. Restoration work is underway. In Karbook, under Gomati District, we are currently unable to reach by road, but we expect the connectivity to be restored by tonight. River embankments have sustained massive damage, and repair work has begun. We have also restricted the movement of heavy vehicles,” he told reporters.

Gitte, who is also the Health Secretary, reported some cases of diarrhea and waterborne diseases.



“I have instructed all doctors to conduct check-ups by organising special camps, which will be held across the state. No doctors will be allowed to leave their stations,” he said.

Power Secretary Abhishek Singh, who was also present, said that more than 700 km of power lines have been damaged.

“Some substations are underwater. In some rural areas, drinking water sources are submerged. We are using 122 tankers to distribute water and also providing bottled water. Restoration work is underway,” he added.