Around 34,100 people in Tripura were displaced and had to take shelter, while 887 houses were damaged amid heavy rain leading to massive flooding. The death toll has risen to 10.

As per the latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre on August 21, the government set up a total of 331 relief camps, where 34,100 people from 6,259 families have taken shelter.

In the North District, the government opened 8 relief camps, where 269 people have taken shelter. In Unakoti District, 48 relief camps have been opened, housing 6,626 people. In Dhalai District, 33 camps have been opened, with 2,057 people taking shelter.

Meanwhile, in Sepahijala, 5 relief camps have been opened, where 109 people are in shelter. In West District, 26 relief camps have been opened, accommodating 7,549 people. In Khowai, 46 relief camps have been established, housing 7,138 people. In Gomati, 132 relief camps have been opened, accommodating 6,759 people, and in South District, 35 relief camps have been set up, where 2,333 people have taken shelter.

Furthermore, the report states that 887 houses were damaged, amongst which 17 were completely damaged, 250 were damaged severely, and 620 partially amid the rain.

Reports also indicate that in West Koroimura under Bisramganja of West District, a four-year-old boy, Rittik Debbarma, drowned in flood waters. In Boxanagar under Sepahijala District, a woman named Milani Debbarma died after a portion of a mud wall collapsed on her.

On August 20, seven people died and two persons went missing.

The report also states that all major rivers, including Howrah and Feni, are flowing above critical levels, while Gomati and Manu rivers are flowing above the extreme danger level. The Muhuri River is flowing above the high flood level.

Meanwhile, the IMD Agartala has issued a Red Warning for West, Khowai, and Sepahijala Districts.