Tripura floods displace 840 people as river levels surge past danger mark

Flooding across Tripura's South District has forced 250 families into emergency shelters as the Muhuri river exceeded extreme danger levels, prompting authorities to open 16 relief camps across two subdivisions.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 757 people have taken refuge in 12 camps within the Belonia sub-division, while another 83 residents are housed in four camps in the Santirbazar sub-division. The crisis began on July 8 when heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding throughout the region.

District Magistrate Muhammad Sajad P described the overnight situation as "dangerous" due to the Muhuri river's unprecedented water levels in Belonia, though he noted conditions have since improved. Chief Minister Manik Saha contacted local officials to pledge comprehensive assistance for flood relief operations.

"The flood has significantly damaged areas, especially in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions," Sajad P said, detailing the shelter arrangements for displaced families.

Emergency response teams have deployed 12 boats across the district, with seven State Disaster Response Force units and one National Disaster Response Force team conducting rescue operations. "The District Administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation," the district magistrate assured.

Weather forecasters have escalated concerns by issuing a Red Alert for South District on July 10, while Orange Alerts remain active for Tripura's seven other districts. Belonia sub-division recorded the highest rainfall at 295mm, contributing to the severe flooding conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Agartala warns of continued heavy precipitation, with rainfall between 7-11 cm expected across most areas. South District faces the highest risk, with isolated areas potentially receiving 12-20 cm of rainfall. Similar heavy downpours are forecast for Gomati, Sepahijala, and West districts.

Authorities continue monitoring river levels and weather patterns as rescue operations proceed across the affected regions.