The Central Government has sent an advance Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to Tripura for a spot assessment of the situation in the wake of the devastating floods. This decision was made at the request of the state government.

As per Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, the team will be led by B. C. Joshi, Joint Secretary (Foreigners Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

The official said, "The IMCT consists of representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance), M/o Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources), M/o Rural Development and M/o Road Transport & Highways. The team arrived here for on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of devastating floods in Tripura."

As of today, 492 relief camps are operational by District Administration, providing shelter to over 72,000 persons in the State. The administration is continuing to provide necessary relief, including food, drinking water, medical help, among others in relief camps. Clothes have also been distributed to about 300 needy people in Amarpur and Karbook Sub-Division under Gomati District.

The death toll has risen to 31 while 2 have been injured and 1 person is reported to be missing.

The official further said that a committee headed by Prashant Badal Negi, IAS, Director, Tourism Department along with officers from other department has been constituted to interact with the NGOs for collection and re-distribution of relief materials received on donation from different organisations.

Brijesh further said that Government of Tripura has released Rs 69 crores to eight districts and Rs 5 crore each to Agriculture and Power Department.