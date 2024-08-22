Amid the devastation situation of floods in Tripura, the state government has deployed an MI-17 helicopter to Amarpur to evacuate stranded persons.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed that the deployment of the helicopter is part of sustained efforts to provide critical support and assistance to flood-affected areas.

Stressing that the state is committed to reaching everyone in need, CM Saha said that rescue operations are currently underway in the state.

The central government has ramped up relief efforts in Tripura as severe flooding continues to ravage the northeastern state. Heavy rainfall since August 19 has claimed 10 lives and forced over 34,000 people into relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on social media that additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, boats, and helicopters are being dispatched to assist local authorities with rescue operations.

"The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis," Shah stated after speaking with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.