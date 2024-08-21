In light of the devastating floods in Tripura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Union and state governments to implement a comprehensive action plan to accelerate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Gandhi expressed sympathy, stating, "My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Tripura, who have been forced to seek refuge in relief camps due to the devastating floods caused by relentless rains and landslides."

Furthermore, he extended condolences to the bereaved families. He said, "It is crucial that both the Union and State Governments urgently implement a comprehensive action plan to accelerate rescue and rehabilitation efforts, and ensure adequate compensation for those affected."

Urging Congress leaders and workers to offer full support, the Congress leader said, "Please take care, everyone. We stand with you in this challenging time."

Over 34,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps while 10 persons have been killed amid the devastating situation in the state.

As per the latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre on August 21, the government set up a total of 331 relief camps, where 34,100 people from 6,259 families have taken shelter.

Meanwhile, five additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route to the state from Arunachal Pradesh and Silchar, Assam.