Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, on March 21, tabled a Rs 32,423 crore deficit budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

Addressing a press conference, the finance minister informed that the government has not introduced a new tax this fiscal as well. However, 13 new schemes have been introduced.

"State's Own Tax Revenue is projected at Rs 4,010 crore in BE 2025-26. State's Own Non-Tax Revenue is projected at Rs 504 crore in BE 2025-26. More emphasis has been placed on capital expenditure to boost the economy. The capital expenditure is projected at Rs 7,903 crore in BE 2025-26, marking an increase of 19.14 per cent over BE 2024-25," he said.

The minister stated that several new schemes have been introduced, with a focus on inclusive development and women's empowerment.

He mentioned that the budget size has increased by Rs 4,618.77 crore compared to the budget estimates of the previous year (2024-25).

"Budget Estimates for 2024-25 stood at Rs 27,804.67 crore, which was later revised to Rs 30,296.50 crore in the 2024-25 Revised Estimates. The budget deficit is Rs 429.56 crore," he said.

He further stated that the budget has allocated Rs 1,885.42 crore for the agriculture and allied sector, reflecting an increase of 9.49 per cent; Rs 6,166.19 crore for the education sector, with an increase of 11.94 per cent; and Rs 1,948.69 crore for the health sector, marking a rise of 12.89 per cent.