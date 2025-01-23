Over 200 passengers were stranded at MBB Airport in Agartala after around seven flights were delayed and one flight was cancelled due to severe fog conditions.

Speaking with India Today NE, a senior official from the Airport Authority of India in Agartala stated that most of the morning flights were affected due to zero visibility caused by fog.



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"One flight was cancelled while around six to seven flights were delayed. These were all morning flights, and due to the severe fog conditions, these flights were delayed, leaving many passengers waiting inside the airport," said the official.

He mentioned that, however, after 1 PM, the weather situation started improving, and flights began landing.