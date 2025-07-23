30 blocks in Tripura achieve food grain self-sufficiency: Agriculture minister

Tripura has made a major stride toward agricultural self-reliance with 30 out of its 58 administrative blocks now self-sufficient in food grain production, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a series of events in Gomati district, the Minister underlined the government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural infrastructure and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers. He inaugurated the Photamati Primary Rural Market and launched an oil palm plantation programme at Raiyarbari during his visit.

“Nearly 70 percent of Tripura’s population is dependent on agriculture. Achieving self-reliance in this sector is a key milestone in our journey toward full state-level self-sufficiency,” Nath said. He credited the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for working tirelessly to improve both crop production and farmers’ income.

Highlighting infrastructure as the backbone of agricultural development, Nath stressed the importance of modernizing rural market facilities. “The government is developing rural and regulated markets based on concrete proposals to support long-term agricultural growth,” he added.

Referring to agriculture as the “foundation of India,” Nath acknowledged the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in transforming the country’s agrarian economy. “PM Modi dreams of making India the grain store of the world. There was a time when India depended on foreign aid for food grains. Today, we export,” he said.

He also lauded the state government’s inclusive approach, asserting that services like housing, roads, and drinking water are now being delivered without political bias. “This government works for everyone. People no longer need to raise demands—the system responds on its own,” he said.

The minister’s announcement marks a significant milestone in Tripura’s journey toward food security and agricultural resilience.