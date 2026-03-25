Tripura food minister assures adequate supply of petrol, diesel and LPG

Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on March 25 assured residents that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state, stating that supplies remain stable and are being distributed as per demand.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a state-level review meeting and consumer awareness programme held in Agartala. The meeting was attended by representatives of petroleum dealers, LPG distributors and senior officials of the Food Department, and focused on ensuring the smooth supply and fair distribution of petroleum products.

Chowdhury emphasised that all petroleum products are being supplied according to demand and at regulated prices. “There is no shortage anywhere in the state,” he said, adding that the department has taken proactive measures to maintain stability in supply.

To prevent any potential disruption, the minister informed that the procurement timeline for LPG has been standardised in line with central government guidelines — 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas.

He also stressed the importance of public awareness to counter misinformation regarding fuel availability. Chowdhury directed the department and dealers to organise awareness campaigns and instructed authorities to closely monitor the market and take strict action against any instances of black marketing.

Highlighting consumer protection, the minister underlined the need for coordination between buyers and sellers to ensure that essential commodities are available at correct prices. “Our goal is safe products and confident consumers. Collaboration between the department, dealers and the public is essential to achieve this,” he said.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Debapriya Bardhan, Special Secretary of the Food Department; Sumit Lodh, Additional Secretary and Director; and Abhijit Biswas, Joint Director. Representatives of fair price shops and petroleum dealers also participated in discussions on supply management and safeguarding consumer interests.