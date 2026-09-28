Tripura food minister reviews food security awareness drive with SDMs

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on September 28 chaired a virtual preparatory meeting with Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) from all eight districts to review preparations for field-level awareness programmes on food security schemes.

The meeting focused on strengthening awareness among eligible beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), particularly those receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme.

During the video conference, Chowdhury discussed plans for organising awareness activities at the grassroots level to ensure beneficiaries are informed about their entitlements and the facilities available under various food security programmes.

The minister issued necessary directions to the officials and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to ensure that the campaign reaches eligible beneficiaries across the state.

He also sought the cooperation of concerned departments and officials for the effective implementation of the awareness programmes, keeping the larger public interest in focus.

The initiative is aimed at improving awareness about food security provisions and ensuring effective delivery of benefits through the public distribution system.