The Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, has issued a stern warning against anyone involved in creating an artificial shortage of daily necessities during the monsoon season.

Chairing an important meeting at the Secretariat, the Minister emphasized the need to stock essential commodities, such as rice and pulses, throughout the state during this period.

The meeting presided over by Food Minister was attended by representatives of the All Tripura Merchant Association along with other officials.

In the meeting, the Food Minister laid special emphasis on the creation of artificial shortage of daily necessities in the markets during the monsoon season and taking strict measures to prevent the black market.

“The present state government is sincere in public welfare. Common people have to face problems if the food supply is disrupted due to any reason. The government is always keeping a watchful eye to ensure that the people do not get into any trouble. The government will take strict action if an artificial shortage of essential commodities is created in the state during the monsoon season. If necessary, the task force of the Food Department will conduct regular raids in the markets”, said the minister.

He further said that the government will not tolerate the harassment of the people in the procurement of daily necessities.

The Food Minister also said that rice, pulses, and other essential commodities are mainly regulated through public distribution systems and markets.

The state currently has 86 days of rice, 57 days of wheat, 28 days of salt, and 24 days of sugar under the public distribution system.

Similarly, the markets have stocks of rice for 47 days, pulses for 42 days, edible oil for 112 days, potatoes for 47 days, flour for 63 days, sugar for 35 days and salt for 50 days. As a result, it is seen that currently there is no critical situation of stocking essential commodities in the state.



He directed the officials of the Food Department to regularly keep an account of the stock of daily essentials including rice and pulses in the main markets of Agartala city.