With Tripura celebrating the festive season, the Food Safety Commissioner has urged food business operators, manufacturers, traders, sweet shop owners, street food vendors, caterers, hoteliers and consumers to prioritise food safety and hygiene to ensure healthy and risk-free celebrations across the state.



In a message issued on the occasion, the Commissioner highlighted that the festive season brings people together through social gatherings, celebrations, traditional delicacies and a spirit of goodwill. However, ensuring that festivities remain safe and free from food-related health risks is a shared responsibility, the message stated.



The Commissioner called upon all stakeholders to maintain the highest standards of food safety and hygiene throughout the food supply chain, from preparation and processing to storage and distribution.

Food business operators and manufacturers have been advised to maintain proper cleanliness and personal hygiene at every stage of food handling. They have also been asked to use only safe, fresh and quality raw materials obtained from reliable sources and strictly avoid unauthorised artificial colours, adulterants, harmful chemicals and prohibited food additives.

The advisory further emphasised maintaining appropriate storage temperatures and preventing cross-contamination between different food items. Food establishments have also been directed to ensure valid FSSAI registration or licences and comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with the relevant rules and regulations. Displaying necessary food safety information and ensuring hygienic practices among food handlers have also been stressed.



The Commissioner has also issued a set of precautions for consumers. People have been advised to purchase food items only from reliable and licensed or registered establishments. Before purchasing packaged food products, consumers should carefully check the FSSAI licence or registration number, manufacturing and expiry dates, packaging condition and product labels.



Consumers have been cautioned against consuming food items with unusual colours, smells, tastes or suspicious appearances. Preference should be given to freshly prepared food, while ensuring that it is properly covered and served in hygienic surroundings.



The advisory also urged people not to compromise on food safety for attractive appearances or unusually low prices. Any instance of suspected food adulteration or unhygienic conditions should be reported to the concerned food safety authorities.



Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, the Commissioner stated that festivals should bring happiness and not illness. A little caution, awareness and responsible behaviour can go a long way in preventing food contamination, adulteration and food-borne diseases during the festive season.