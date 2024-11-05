Security forces in Tripura arrested five individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, from Sabroom area for illegally crossing the international border and entering India, police said.

The five people were spotted by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while they were crossing the border at Jalkumba village, following which they were arrested.

Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nityananda Sarkar told PTI, "Five persons -- three Indians and two Bangladesh nationals -- were arrested for illegally crossing the international border. An FIR has been lodged at Sabroom police station in this regard."

Sarkar informed that three Indian citizens had gone to Bangladesh to visit a close relative but got stranded there due to the turmoil.

"As the situation has improved a bit in Bangladesh, the three Indians and two Bangladeshi citizens were coming to Sabroom," he said.