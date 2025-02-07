Tripura forces seize and destroy Rs 2.13 crore worth marijuana in Sepahijala
Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Sonamura, seized and destroyed a massive quantity of marijuana during a late-night operation in Dhanirampur, Sepahijala district, Tripura.
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Tripura forces seize and destroy Rs 2.13 crore worth marijuana in Sepahijala
A joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force led to the seizure and destruction of marijuana worth Rs 2.13 crore in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.
Acting on intelligence, the teams raided the Dhanirampur area late on February 6, confiscating marijuana valued at Rs 1.03 crore and uprooting 28,500 saplings worth Rs 1.1 crore.
Authorities say the crackdown delivers a severe blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region. The seized contraband has been handed over for legal proceedings as security forces continue efforts to curb illicit drug trade.
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