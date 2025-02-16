Tripura's National Forensic Science University (NFSU), and the National Law University (NLU) in Agartala signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to promote academic collaboration, research, and student exchange programs between the two esteemed institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura, and Prof (Dr) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, at a ceremony held at the NFSU Tripura Campus. The event was attended by faculty members, senior officials, and students from both institutions.

The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between forensic science and legal studies, providing students with practical skills essential for the evolving criminal justice system.

Prof (Dr) Yogesh Pratap Singh emphasized the importance of integrating forensic science into legal education, explaining that this collaboration would offer law students invaluable exposure to forensic methodologies vital for legal proceedings.

Dr. HK Pratihari echoed these sentiments, highlighting the partnership's potential to enhance research opportunities and strengthen the link between forensic science and justice delivery.

Key initiatives under the MoU include the introduction of joint academic programs, faculty and student exchange programs, training sessions, workshops, and collaborative research focused on contemporary challenges in law and forensic science.

The collaboration is expected to create valuable opportunities for students and researchers, promoting skill development and professional growth in this multidisciplinary field.