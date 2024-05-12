The Tripura Forest Department has initiated the installation of radio collars on three wild elephants, which have been causing problems in villages of Khowai District for a long time.

Speaking with India Today NE, Dr. Akshay Bhorde, the Khowai District Forest Officer, stated that the Forest Department has undertaken the initiative to install radio collars on these wild elephants. Local residents have long been demanding measures to halt the rampages of wild elephants in various areas of the Teliamura sub-division under Khowai District.

"We have initiated the installation of radio collars for a male wild elephant. There are three elephants causing problems in villages. Every day, they venture out of the forest areas and wreak havoc on houses and crops. Last year, we installed radio collars and have since gathered sufficient data to study the behavior of wild elephants. Hence, we have decided to install them to track the elephants' movements early and take preventive measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict," said the DFO.

He further highlighted that one particular male elephant named Moti is causing more trouble in the local areas.

The forest officials have commenced this initiative today and are scouring the forest in search of the tuskers.