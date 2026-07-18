Tripura forest minister calls for focus on sapling survival, highlights steps to curb human-elephant conflict

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on July 18 said the success of afforestation depends not on the number of trees planted but on ensuring that every sapling survives and grows, while outlining measures taken by the state government to reduce human-elephant conflict.

Addressing the 77th State-level Van Mahotsav celebration at Chitrangada Kala Kendra in Teliamura subdivision of Khowai district, Debbarma said forest conservation remains essential for protecting the environment and preserving biodiversity.

He said the nationwide plantation drive has gathered momentum through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign and noted that around 20 lakh saplings were planted across Tripura last year as part of the state's afforestation programme.

Speaking about efforts to minimise human-elephant conflict, the minister said five anti-depredation camps, or watch towers, have been set up at Mungiakami, Uttar Krishnapur, Chakmaghat, Ghilatali and East Lakshmipur under the Teliamura subdivision.

He added that a 24-hour helpline has been introduced and trenches spanning nearly 9 kilometres have been dug to prevent elephants from entering human settlements.

Debbarma also said the state is implementing several forest conservation and development initiatives, including the Indo-German Project and the JICA Project. According to him, new employment opportunities have also been created in the Forest Department to strengthen conservation efforts.

Urging greater public participation in environmental protection, the minister said, "Plant trees, save trees, save yourself." He described Van Mahotsav as "not just a festival; it is a social and environmental awareness movement", adding that the initiative aims to spread the message of environmental conservation across the state, the country and the world.

He appealed to people to take responsibility beyond plantation drives, saying that every citizen should plant, nurture and protect trees, as the long-term success of afforestation depends on the survival of every sapling.