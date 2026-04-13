Tripura Forest Minister files defamation case against party MLA for defamatory remarks during district council polls

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, who is also an MLA of the Tipra Motha Party, has filed a defamation case in the Judicial Magistrate Court in Agartala against his party colleague and MLA Ranjit Debbarma for allegedly making defamatory remarks during the election campaign for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which concluded yesterday.

Speaking to India Today NE, Advocate Shankar Lodh, representing the minister, confirmed that the case has been officially filed today.

“During the TTAADC election campaign, Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma made several defamatory remarks against the minister. He referred to him as a ‘bald minister,’ which is inappropriate. He also alleged that after becoming a minister, Animesh Debbarma has been residing in a government quarter and has purchased two flats and land properties, and is in talks to purchase another property in Delhi,” the advocate said.

The advocate further clarified that in 2006, the minister had purchased a land property on the outskirts of Agartala valued at Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, he does not own any additional property in his name, nor does he own any flats in Delhi or intend to purchase one.

He added that the minister comes from a well-settled family. His father is a retired teacher, and his daughter is an Assistant Professor. The minister’s father owns one flat in his own name, while his daughter has purchased another flat in her name.

The advocate also highlighted that the minister previously worked with Indian Oil before resigning and entering politics.

“The MLA, during the campaign, attempted to create an impression that the minister had siphoned off a large amount of money. Another serious allegation was that the minister spent nights with women in a forest bungalow under the influence of alcohol. These baseless claims have led to the filing of the defamation case,” he added.

The case has been filed in the Judicial Magistrate Court, West District, Agartala, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 30.