Tripura Forest Minister pushes for timely execution of forest schemes, chairs review meeting

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma chaired a district-level review meeting of the Forest Department at the Bagafa FDA Conference Hall in South Tripura on February 13, calling for stricter monitoring of projects and faster implementation of government schemes.

Senior officials, including RK Samal, K. Sasikumar, the Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial), the Divisional Forest Officer of South Tripura and other departmental officers, attended the meeting.

Debbarma reviewed the progress of ongoing projects, conservation efforts and plantation drives across the district. Discussions centred on improving ecological sustainability and ensuring that funds allocated for forest protection and community welfare are utilised effectively.

“Timely execution of schemes is key to achieving sustainable development while protecting our forests,” the minister said, stressing that delays weaken both conservation goals and public confidence. He directed field-level officers to strengthen coordination and ensure that approved works are completed on schedule.

The review also examined plantation targets, regeneration of degraded forest land and measures to curb illegal activities. Officials were asked to submit regular progress reports and address bottlenecks at the ground level.

After the meeting, Debbarma visited the Muhuripur Centrally Nursery Unit to assess sapling production and its role in expanding green cover. He later inspected the Dhananjay Tripura Eco Park at Jolaibari, underlining the importance of eco-tourism in generating local employment while promoting environmental awareness.

The minister’s visit signalled renewed focus on accountability within the Forest Department, with emphasis on biodiversity conservation, sustainable management and ensuring that forest-related schemes reach communities without delay.