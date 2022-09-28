Former chief minister of Tripura and senior BJP leader Biplab Deb, on September 28,2022 took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha.

Taking to twitter Biplab Deb wrote, “Took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura today in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman & Hon'ble Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji. I will be serving as the voice of the people of Tripura in upper house.”

Took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura today in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman & Hon'ble Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji.



I will be serving as the voice of the people of Tripura in upper house. pic.twitter.com/lLhoKcAqFC — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 28, 2022

He further tweeted, “With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, honoured to take oath as a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha. Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji, HM Shri @AmitShah Ji & senior leadership for giving the opportunity to represent my State.”

With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, honoured to take oath as a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha.



Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji, HM Shri @AmitShah Ji & senior leadership for giving the opportunity to represent my State. pic.twitter.com/XSdLLHMA6M — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 28, 2022

Earlier on September 22, the former Chief Minister Biplab Deb won the lone state Rajya Sabha seat which had fallen vacant after the then MP Dr Manik Saha took oath as Chief Minister on May 15.

Voting for by-election of the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Tripura commenced on September 22, 9 AM in the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Opposition Left Front repeated its previous candidate Bhanulal Saha, former Finance Minister, and MLA, while the BJP nominated candidate is former Deb.