Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Wednesday, April 2, said that the 24th Congress will discuss and show the way for uniting all secular and democratic forces to take on to fight, isolate and defeat the BJP-RSS.

Sarkar, who is also CPIMM polit buro member said this while addressing the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Madurai.

He said that the 24th Congress will discuss and show how to widen and intensify the struggles of the working class, peasantry, urban and rural poor and champion the rights of the dalits, adivasis, women and minorities.

“The Party Congress has, on its agenda, how to enhance the independent strength of the Party by expanding the political, ideological and organisational activities. Waging the multi-faceted struggle against Hindutva ideology and communal forces has to take centre-stage”, said Sarkar.

Sarkar further said that the 24th Congress of the CPI(M) is taking place at a time when American imperialism is becoming more assertive after Donald Trump took over the Presidency.

“The coming days will see tumultuous developments, and we must be prepared to step up our anti-imperialist campaigns and struggles. Eleven years have elapsed under the Modi government. It has seen the consolidation of the Hindutva-authoritarian regime. At no time has the axis between the big corporates and the RSS – BJP – been so strong and blatant. The result has been subversion of democracy, secularism and federalism. For the vast mass of the ordinary people of the country, it spells suffering from unemployment, rising prices, agrarian distress and corruption. Minorities are being systematically persecuted and reduced to second-class citizens””, he said.

He further said that the resistance to the Hindutva-corporate regime has been going on. Every section of the working people are coming out to defend their rights. In this connection, I salute the workers of the Samsung India factory, who conducted a successful 38-day strike in Kancheepuram, braving all sorts of repression.

“A strong Party organisation is required to implement the political line of mobilising the millions of working people and the youth. The Party must have its organisation at the workplace and the residential areas. An organisation capable of connecting with the people and launching struggles of the working people. Let the 24th Congress be a landmark in the ongoing struggle to defeat the forces of reaction and to go towards building a Left and democratic alternative”, he added.