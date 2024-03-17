Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the West Parliamentary constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday slammed the Congress for enabling the CPIM to rule the state for the last 25 years.

Addressing a gathering at Kumari Tilla in Agartala, Deb stated that despite being in opposition, the Congress failed to dislodge the CPIM from power as they indirectly supported the communist party's rule.

“Congress was in the opposition but they failed to oust CPIM. Communists were ousted from Tripura under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In 2018, the government changed in Tripura because of the supporters of the BJP party and the common people. Congress leaders facilitated the communist regime in the state,” said Deb.

In an indirect reference to former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Biplab expressed his disagreement with the mindset of Congress leaders.

“BJP will fight for all the people of the state. People of the country want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again because with Narendra Modi, everything is possible,” he added.

Additionally, around 54 voters from 22 families also defected from different political parties to join the BJP.