The Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala echoed with the mellifluous strains of classical music as former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Dev Varma, took center stage to inaugurate a mesmerizing evening dedicated to the revival of the state's classical music tradition.

Varma painted a vivid picture of Tripura's cultural legacy, stressing the need for a cultural renaissance to breathe life into the timeless tradition of classical music. The event served as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural practices that once thrived in the princely state.

Varma, a fervent advocate for cultural preservation, highlighted the indispensable role of history, cultural heritage, and literature in shaping Tripura's unique identity. Rabindra Sangeet, classical music, and folk culture, he asserted, are not merely artistic expressions but integral components of Tripura's cultural soul.

Expressing deep concern over the fading echoes of classical melodies, Varma passionately called for a concerted cultural movement to rejuvenate this cherished tradition. "History, cultural heritage, and literature have been carrying the identity of Tripura. Rabindra Sangeet, classical music, folk culture are part of the cultural soul of Tripura," he emphasized.

The former Deputy Chief Minister urged the state government to take a proactive role in fostering a conducive environment for classical music. "In this case, the state government should take the responsibility of creating a platform for classical music," he asserted, underlining the need for collective efforts to ensure the preservation and promotion of Tripura's musical heritage.