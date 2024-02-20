Tripura’s Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma strongly criticized the CPIM and Congress on Tuesday, accusing them of suppressing indigenous people in the name of development.



Speaking at a joining program in Padmanagar Village Council No. 44, where over 136 voters switched allegiance to the BJP from various opposition parties, Debbarma emphasized the BJP's commitment to genuine politics focused on the people's welfare and development.



"We engage in real politics, dedicated to the benefit and development of the people. The BJP always prioritizes the well-being of the citizens. Some other parties merely create problems, block roads, and stage protests. We must work towards solutions, not exacerbate issues. Development is hindered by constant protests; we need to find ways to solve problems," Debbarma stated.



He said that people are not fools. They can make mistakes, but they are not fools.

“People have seen what work has been done in Charilam Assembly Constituency in the last year. The MLA's job is to work for the people and solve their problems. However, people have never seen their MLAs in the village council. Every person wants their village and road to become beautiful, ensuring a bright future for their children. The indigenous population faces many problems as they were suppressed for many years during the CPIM and Congress regimes. However, the BJP is working to solve these problems, while others are merely playing politics by highlighting the issues. Everyone must come together in unity for the development of society and the state. Nowadays, due to a lack of unity (thansa), problems are increasing,' he added.