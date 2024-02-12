Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma criticized the erstwhile Left Front regime on Monday for not creating a conducive atmosphere for setting up industries in the state.

He stated that since the BJP formed the government in Tripura, the state now enjoys a favorable environment for establishing industries.

"The communication system and infrastructural development of the state are being enhanced to facilitate the establishment of new industries. A single-window system has been introduced for setting up new industries, attracting industrialists from both within and outside the state. There was almost no conducive environment for setting up industries in the state during the previous government," he remarked.

Debbarma further emphasized how the state's scenario has changed since the BJP came into power.

"The state possesses abundant natural resources such as bamboo, rubber, tea, agarwood, and gas. There is also sufficient electricity. Based on these factors, the energetic unemployed youth of the state are stepping forward to establish new industries," said the senior BJP leader.

He pointed out that solving the problem of unemployment is not feasible solely through government jobs.

"The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited has envisioned providing alternative employment opportunities for the unemployed, with an allocation of one thousand crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to the North-Eastern states as 'Ashtalakshmi' and has undertaken various measures for the region's development. Success is becoming evident," he added.