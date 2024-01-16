Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Debbarma, criticized the Congress, stating that the party, which once championed the slogan 'Garibi Hatao', has failed to effectively address the needs of the poor, leaving them deprived.

Debbarma made these remarks while leading a substantial joining program where 496 voters from 99 families joined the ruling BJP in Charilam Assembly Constituency, Sepahijala District.

"I am delighted to witness the overwhelming support as more people join the BJP today. I encourage my Muslim brothers and sisters to come forward and connect with the BJP for genuine development. There have been Prime Ministers who once raised the slogan "Garibi Hatao," but in reality, they deprived the real poor people. Unlike previous Prime Ministers who merely promised to eliminate poverty without delivering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now ensuring tangible progress. He is extending the guarantee of development to every rural hamlet in the country through a dedicated vehicle. This guarantee signifies a commitment to the development of each and every individual," said Debbarma.

He emphasized that in the Charilam Assembly Constituency, government-provided houses through the PM-Awas Yojana were not distributed based on color, religion, or party affiliation.

"Everyone here has benefited from the PM-Awas Yojana, regardless of their religious beliefs. We have Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, and Hindu MLAs because we welcome representatives from all religions in our Assembly. This inclusivity is why the BJP is now the largest party in the world," he added.