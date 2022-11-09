Ruling BJP coalition partner in Tripura, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia from Asharambari Constituency joined TIPRA Motha on November 9.

Notably, the IPFT MLA resigned from the party on November 8 and handed over his resignation to the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly Ratan Chakraborty in his Assembly office.

Sharing the news of the former IPFT MLA joining TRIPA Motha, Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma wrote, "Welcomed Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Ex-Minister and Chandan Tripura to our movement. And also a thousand others from across the state who have joined along with them".

Earlier in October 2022, Dhananjay Tripura, MLA from the Raima Valley constituency also left IPFT and joined TIPRA Motha.

On September 23 last an MLA of the ruling BJP Burba Mohan Tripura resigned and joined the TIPRA Motha party.

Before that three other BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das has left the ruling party and joined other parties.



Meantime, there are widespread whispers that more indigenous MLAs of the ruling coalition parties in Tripura are waiting in the queue to join the TIPRA Motha as the state goes for its 60-seat assembly election which is scheduled early next year.

In a report filed by India Today NE on October 6, speculations were already been made with regards to three of its loyal MLAs from the ruling BJP government joining TIPRA Motha led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tripura BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma said, "There is no question of joining TIPRA Motha, all such claims are baseless"