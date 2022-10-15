Ruling BJP ally IPFT MLA from Raima Valley Dhanonjoy Tripura who resigned from the party on October 14, formally joined TIPRA Motha.

In presence of TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and the party’s president, Bijoy Kumar Hwrhankhal in Agartala Dhanonjoy Tripura joined the party.

Further, in the joining ceremony, Dhanonjoy claimed that his former party failed to keep its promise of Tipraland and with which it came to power moreover, at present IPFT is guardianless.



Earlier another IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma who was elected from Simna and claimed to have resigned had joined Tipra Motha. However, later his MLAship was cancelled by the Speaker.

On September 23 last an MLA of the ruling BJP Burba Mohan Tripura resigned and joined the TIPRA Motha party.

Before that three other BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das has left the ruling party and joined other parties.



Meantime, there are widespread whispers that more indigenous MLAs of the ruling coalition parties in Tripura are waiting in the queue to join the TIPRA Motha as the state goes for its 60-seat assembly election which is scheduled early next year.

