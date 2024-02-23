Former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman stated on Friday that all parties, including regional ones, should unite to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Roy Barman's comments followed a meeting with Tipra Motha's former chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbamra, Leader of the Opposition and MLA of Tipra Motha Animesh Debbarma, Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, and Roy Barman.

Addressing reporters, Roy Barman explained that the discussion revolved around how the BJP had failed to fulfill its promises, particularly to the indigenous people of the state.

"They didn’t keep their promises and deprived people, and on this, we have discussed broadly. Tomorrow the Congress delegation will go to Delhi to attend a meeting of the screening committee to discuss the Lok Sabha election and organizations. Yesterday we also had a meeting with CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on our next course of action. This is what I have to say and can't disclose more about the meeting,” he said.

Roy Barman emphasized that the demands of Pradyot and his party are legitimate rights.

“We, the Congress and the Tipra Motha, are fighting for the rights; it can't be a negotiation. The party's demand is for the deprived indigenous people, and even with the script, dirty politics is going on, which should not be happening. These are tactics to smash regional parties for their interests. So we have told Pradyot that it’s time to take an appropriate call for the betterment of Tripura as a whole. All parties, including all regional parties, should come together to defeat these fascist forces,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma said, “We held talks with Congress about all the matters, and then we heard their concerns, and we also told them what we want from the center. Congress knows about the problem. Once they come back from Delhi, we will sit again. This is a political dialogue.”