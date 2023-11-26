Alleging large scale corruption and lack of coordination in the Rural Development Department of Tripura, the former MLA and veteran politician of the state Tapas Dey has written a letter to the Governor of the state, Indrasena Reddy demanding to release of white paper on the department.

Dey who was also a candidate of Tipra Motha in the recently concluded Tripura Legislative Assembly Election, has said that the media has come up with an alarming report that one father has sold out a newborn child for Rs. 30000.00 owing to abject poverty in the district of Khowai.

“Although Ratan Lal Nath, the Minister for Power and Agriculture Department tried to rebut the glaring truth, the Chief Minister could not rely on him and got the matter investigated by the District Administration and found that the news item was true. Social media is abuzz with the abysmal failure of the State Government to maintain its integrity and its unholy attempt to shield the truth with an ulterior motive through dubious means to rebut a glaring truth, the Chief Minister stood firm and could find out the truth through his agency. The severe lack of absence of coordination amongst the administration has come to the surface and naked the Government in the public eye. One wing of the Government does not know what the other wing is doing”, the letter reads.

He further claimed in the letter that the Rural Development Department is mired in unheard-of corruption and demanded publication of a white paper detailing everything is the hour of the need.

“I have enough confidence in your prudence and sagacity. You may kindly step in and help us know the truth and thereby redress the grievance of the public. The truth doesn't kill us but makes us stronger. A taste for truth at any cost is a passion which spares nothing”, the letter reads.