Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former Chairman of Tipra claimed on September 23 that the CPIM has devised a systematic blueprint for rigging elections in the region.

Speaking to reporters Pradyot, who also holds the title of the royal scion of Tripura, accused the CPIM of undermining the concept of a united opposition by unilaterally announcing their candidates for the recently held by-election. He criticized the party for not engaging in consultations with other political entities, particularly the Congress.

"In the Tripura District Council election, we encountered severe attacks. When I served as the Congress president, elections were tainted by rigging. Whenever CPIM leaders were targeted, they would vanish into hiding. How can they safeguard their party workers? CPIM has held power for an extended period and has meticulously documented methods for election rigging, be it in West Bengal, Kerala, or Tripura. It's a deliberate strategy by the CPIM," Pradyot asserted.

Amid these allegations, Pradyot also voiced his support for the Women's Reservation Bill, advocating for its implementation by 2029. While he expressed doubts about its feasibility by 2024 due to pending Census data, he stressed the urgency of the bill's enactment.

Debbarma stated the importance of conducting a fair delimitation process to ensure balanced representation that accurately reflects the regional geography.

Switching gears to international matters, Pradyot expressed his solidarity with India's stance regarding Canada. He vehemently criticized Canada for allegedly harboring Khalistani terrorists while simultaneously expecting India to engage in what he referred to as "Chocolate diplomacy." He firmly endorsed India's foreign policy on this matter.