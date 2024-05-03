A team led by Dhirendra Debbarma, Member of District Council, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (MDC, TTAADC) and James Debbarma, central leader of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) visited the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on May 3 to meet the individuals who got injured in a road accident on May 2.

The team, as per directions by founder of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya assured all possible support to the injured.

Taking to X, the official handle of TIPRA Motha Party said, “Bubagra has assured all possible support from his end to the injured. We hope for their speedy recovery. We hope for their speedy recovery.”

The individuals had fallen victim to a bus accident in Dima Hasao which claimed one life and left several passengers critically injured. The incident involved a Tripura-bound night bus that veered off the highway after losing control. The bus, bearing the registration number AS 01 MC 0243, was en route from Tripura to Guwahati when the unfortunate incident occurred.

At least 30 passengers had sustained injuries in the accident, with six of them in critical condition following which they were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for urgent medical care. Some were further transferred to Harangajao for specialised treatment.