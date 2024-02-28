Shortly after former Chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, launched his indefinite hunger strike demanding constitutional solution on Wednesday, he rushed to Delhi after receiving a call from the Central government while on stage in Hatai Kotor formerly known as Baramura Hills in Tripura.

During his speech, Leader of the Opposition and MLA of Tipra Motha, Animesh Debbarma, handed over a phone call to Pradyot on stage.

After the phone conversation, Pradyot said, "I need to go to Delhi. Just spoke over the phone. We should not celebrate it now. The Central government asked me to come to Delhi now. Should I go? I must go. But there will be no celebration. The mistake that happened earlier should not be repeated. Don't take yourself lightly……I will go to Delhi, will talk to them but will not compromise. Youth Tipra Federation, keep this stage as it is. If good news is there, then from this stage only I will speak with you all," said Pradyot.

He claimed that he would go to Delhi on an empty stomach, and until there is no good news, he will not take a single grain of food.

“I need the blessings of my indigenous people. I will give a constitutional solution to Pradyot. I appreciate the call from Delhi and want to thank them for listening to the voice of our indigenous people. I will not return empty-handed,” added Pradyot.

Also read: Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma leaves for Delhi to hold meeting with Centre, final outcome by Tuesday