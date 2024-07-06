In a bid to spur economic growth, the Tripura government has established a high-level committee dedicated to enhancing investment and industry across the state.

Led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the newly formed Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura (IPAT) comprises eight members, with Santana Chakma, the Commerce and Industries Minister, appointed as the vice-chairperson. The committee aims to streamline processes and facilitate investment projects, tackling challenges such as land acquisition that often delay implementation.

Speaking at the Northeastern Industry Summit in Delhi, Minister Santana Chakma highlighted significant strides made by the state government. Tripura has recently inked 14 agreements with potential investors, with six entrepreneurs already investing Rs 29.85 crore in new industrial ventures. An additional investment of Rs 750 crore is expected in the near future, underscoring growing investor confidence.

Regarding infrastructure developments, Chakma announced plans to reopen the Kamalasagar border haat in Sepahijala district, closed during the Covid pandemic. Assessments by the Joint Border Committee have paved the way for its imminent resumption, promising renewed economic activity and cross-border trade opportunities.

Furthermore, Minister Chakma emphasized collaborative efforts with the central government to operationalize the Maitri Setu, a bridge inaugurated in March 2021 to bolster connectivity and trade between India and Bangladesh.