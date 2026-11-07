The Tripura government has constituted a high-level joint committee to examine long-standing land-related issues in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), in a move aimed at addressing concerns over indigenous land rights.

According to a notification issued by the state's Revenue Department, the committee will examine various land-related matters within the TTAADC areas. The Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department will serve as the convener of the panel.

The committee will include the Chief Executive Officer of the TTAADC, the Secretary of the Home Department, the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department, and the Director of Land Records and Settlement.

The TTAADC will be represented by its Principal Officer of Land Records and Settlements and Principal Officer (Law).

The decision comes amid ongoing discussions between the state government and representatives of the indigenous community over land rights and related concerns in the autonomous district council areas.

Welcoming the government's decision, Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma described the formation of the joint committee as a historic step towards addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.

In a social media post, Debbarma said the committee's constitution was in line with the understanding reached during discussions and would ensure that the concerns of all stakeholders were taken into consideration.

"Our demand for land rights is about protecting our identity, safeguarding our future and securing the rights of future generations — it is not against anyone," he said.

Emphasising the importance of a peaceful resolution, Debbarma said dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation should guide the process.

"I welcome the decision to constitute a Joint Committee on Land Rights, as agreed during our discussions. Dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation must guide this process," he added.

The notification has been circulated to the concerned departments and officials for necessary action. Copies have also been forwarded to the Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. The Government Press has been directed to publish the notification in the Tripura Gazette.