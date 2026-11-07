The Tripura government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility of merging schools with low student enrolment into well-equipped residential institutions across the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as part of efforts to improve educational facilities in the council areas.

According to an official notification issued by the Education (School) Department on Friday, the committee will assess the consolidation of schools with very few students and the relocation of students to quality residential institutions to provide better infrastructure and an improved learning environment.

The committee will be headed by the Secretary of the School Education Department, who will also serve as its Convenor. Other members include the Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC, Secretary of the Home Department, Director of Elementary Education, Director of SCERT, Additional CEO (Education) of TTAADC and Principal Officer (Education) of TTAADC.

The panel will also examine the rationalisation of teaching staff to ensure their effective deployment across the autonomous district council areas.

Welcoming the initiative, Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma described it as a first step towards building a developed and prosperous TTAADC.

In a statement shared on social media, Pradyot said the process had been initiated following discussions with the concerned authorities. He added that establishing quality residential schools across the council areas would remain one of his party's key priorities.

According to Pradyot, the demand for better residential educational institutions had consistently been raised before the state and central governments during discussions over the past two years.

"Our children deserve better infrastructure, quality learning environments and opportunities to compete at the highest levels," he said.

Emphasising the role of education in the development of tribal areas, Pradyot said that a developed TTAADC must begin with an empowered generation, adding that investment in children would shape the future of the region.

The notification has been forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action, while the Tripura Government Press has been directed to publish it in the Tripura Gazette.