Tripura gets Special Task Force to combat organized crime, bolster internal security

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on July 29, approved the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) under the police, a move aimed at strengthening the state’s internal security framework.

According to official sources, the newly constituted STF will be tasked with tackling a broad range of threats—including organized crime, extremism, cross-border smuggling, drug trafficking, and other disruptive activities that undermine law and order.

Designed as an intelligence-led unit, the STF will operate with a mission-oriented approach, focusing on rapid response and targeted action against criminal and extremist elements.

The force will also facilitate swift investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, and work to dismantle criminal networks that operate across district, state, and international borders.

“This dedicated task force will serve as a formidable arm of law enforcement—protecting peace, deterring crime, and safeguarding every citizen,” said Chief Minister Saha.

He said that maintaining law and order is and will remain the highest priority of my government.

The STF is expected to work in close coordination with national intelligence and enforcement agencies to effectively neutralize threats and bring offenders to justice.

Officials from the Home Department expressed confidence that the creation of the STF will significantly enhance Tripura’s ability to address emerging security challenges, thereby creating a safer and more stable environment for development and public welfare.