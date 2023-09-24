Tripura Police conducted a successful operation on September 24 resulting in the seizure of banned cough syrups valued at Rs 4 lakh. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal possession and transportation of these contraband items.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Souvik De, shared details of the operation with reporters. He explained that officers from AD Nagar Police station received a tip-off around 6 AM, suggesting that individuals were transporting contraband items in an auto from Agartala Railway Station.

The police apprehended the auto in the Badharghat area. Upon conducting a search, they discovered 375 bottles of Eskuf Cough Syrups, which have been banned. All confiscated narcotics were seized, and four suspects were taken into custody. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 4 lakh.